Martinook was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Martinook is one of five Hurricanes players in COVID-19 protocol, joining Warren Foegele, Jaccob Slavin, Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal on the list. In turn, the NHL postponed Tuesday's game against the Predators. It's unclear how long Martinook will sit out.