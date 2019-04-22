Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Good to go for Game 6
Martinook (lower body) will dress for Game 6 versus Washington on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The 26-year-old returns following a one-game absence, slotting into a spot on Carolina's third line. Clark Bishop comes out of the lineup to make room for Martinook who has managed just one assist in four postseason games.
