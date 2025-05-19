Martinook (undisclosed) expects to play in Game 1 against Florida on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martinook didn't participate in Monday's practice after leaving Sunday's session early, but he will be ready to play in Tuesday's series opener versus the Panthers. He has collected one goal, five assists, 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 36 hits across 10 postseason appearances while occupying a middle-six role.