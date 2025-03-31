Martinook notched an assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Martinook set up a Logan Stankoven tally in the first period to give the Hurricanes a quick 2-0 lead. The 32-year-old Martinook continues to play on the third line, and he was moderately productive in March with seven points and 18 shots on net over 14 contests. The winger is up to 34 points -- matching his career high from 2022-23 -- and has added 106 shots on net, 79 hits, 47 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 73 outings in what is likely to end up as a career year.