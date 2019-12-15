Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Grabs two assists
Martinook recorded a pair of helpers in Saturday's 4-0 rout of the Flames.
One of Martinook's points came on special team, as he registered an assist on the penalty kill. The center has started to find his game of late, as he's notched four points in his last seven outings and should continue to provide solid fantasy value despite a bottom-six role.
