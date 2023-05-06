Martinook supplied a goal and an assist in Carolina's 6-1 victory over New Jersey in Game 2 on Friday.

After ending a seven-game scoring drought by registering two assists Wednesday, Martinook earned his second straight multi-point contest. His latest marker, which snapped an eight-game goal slump, came midway through the third period to push the Hurricanes' lead to 5-1. Martinook entered Friday's action averaging 17:50 of ice time through seven postseason appearances, but he's almost never used on the power play.