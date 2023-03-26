Martinook notched his career-high 30th point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Martinook has seen an uptick in his ice time compared to last season (15:40 vs. 11:12) and his offensive totals have benefited as a result. He's still seeing mostly bottom-six minutes playing on the third line with Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast, but stock is certainly on the rise in medium to deeper fantasy formats.
