Martinook notched his career-high 30th point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Martinook has seen an uptick in his ice time compared to last season (15:40 vs. 11:12) and his offensive totals have benefited as a result. He's still seeing mostly bottom-six minutes playing on the third line with Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast, but stock is certainly on the rise in medium to deeper fantasy formats.