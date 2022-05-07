Martinook (lower body) will not return to Friday's Game 3 tilt with Boston.
Martinook logged four PIM in 5:18 of ice time before exiting Friday's contest. After ending the regular season on a three-game point streak, the 29-year-old has been held scoreless through three postseason contests. An update on his status should be available before Game 4 on Sunday.
