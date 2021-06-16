Martinook had surgery on his right knee to clean up his meniscus Wednesday but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Martinook didn't miss any postseason games for the Canes despite dealing with his new problem, though he failed to register a goal in those 12 contests. During the regular season, the 28-year-old winger generated 13 points while dishing out 90 hits in 44 contests. With a full 82-game season, Martinook should be capable of reaching for the 25-point threshold, something he's done twice in his career.