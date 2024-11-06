Martinook scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Martinook's goal midway through the second period stretched the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1 at the time. The winger has picked up the pace on offense with three points and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. Overall, he has one goal, four points, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating over 11 outings, playing in a third-line role with minimal power-play usage.