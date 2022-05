Martinook (lower body) is likely to return to the lineup for Game 5 against the Rangers on Thursday.

Martinook hasn't played since May 6 after suffering a lower-body injury in Carolina's first-round matchup against Boston. The 29-year-old winger logged six goals and nine assists in 59 regular-season contests this year. Martinook will likely slot in for Steven Lorentz on Carolina's fourth line.