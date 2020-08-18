Martinook scored a goal on his lone shot and dished out three hits Monday in a 4-3 loss to Boston in Game 4.

Martinook led a rather harmless-looking zone entry in the second period and beat Jaroslav Halak with a wrister from the left circle, putting the Hurricanes on top 2-0. Martinook managed just two goals in 45 regular-season games but has already matched that total in seven playoff contests.