Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Making preseason debut
Martinook (abdomen) will slot into the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against Tampa Bay, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Martinook underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury in late May, but he was given a 4-to-6 week recovery timetable at that time, so the fact that he's ready for Carolina's preseason opener doesn't come as a surprise. The 27-year-old, who notched 15 goals and 25 points in 82 games last campaign, will once again fill a middle-six role and kill penalties for the Hurricanes in 2019-20.
