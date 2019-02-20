Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Marks 13th goal of campaign
Martinook lit the lamp in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Martinook hauled in a pass from Dougie Hamilton and jammed a shot into Henrik Lundqvist's pad before picking up his own rebound and knocking it home. This snapped a five-game pointless streak for the 26-year-old as he extended his career high in goals to 13 on the season.
