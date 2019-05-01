Martinook (lower body) may be ready to return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Martinook missed Games 1 and 2 due to a lower-body injury, but he was on the ice for Wednesday's morning skate, which was the first sign that he might be an option for the evening's contest. Confirmation on his status for Game 3 should surface once the Hurricanes take the ice for pregame warmups.