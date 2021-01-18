Martinook notched his first point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Martinook has never logged more than 25 points over a full 82-game season, so he should fall well short of that this year given the NHL's shortened 56-game schedule. For now, he should continue to see bottom-six minutes for the Canes, playing on the third line alongside Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast.