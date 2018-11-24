Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Nets first NHL hat trick
Martinook scored three times in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Martinook works on the third line and it's uncommon for him to generate much offense, as he posted just 15 points with the Coyotes last year. It appears he's turned a new leaf with the Canes, as the 26-year-old is on pace to eclipse 30 points for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Throwing hits aplenty•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Two points in offensive showcase•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Brushes twine in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Played with torn ligament•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Dealt to Carolina•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Sports brutal minus-24 rating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...