Martinook scored three times in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Martinook works on the third line and it's uncommon for him to generate much offense, as he posted just 15 points with the Coyotes last year. It appears he's turned a new leaf with the Canes, as the 26-year-old is on pace to eclipse 30 points for the first time in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories