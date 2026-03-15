Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Nets game winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Martinook threw the puck toward Andrei Vasilevskiy from a sharp angle in the left circle and it deflected in off Victor Hedman. It stood as the winner. Martinook also delivered two hits, which give him 99 in 63 games. Those hits help -- his 22 points, including nine goals, and 90 shots limit his fantasy value.
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