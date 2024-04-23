Martinook scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

After Sebastian Aho tied the game with Carolina's net empty in the third period, Martinook put the Canes ahead 4-3 just nine seconds later, sliding a puck past the near post after Semyon Varlamov lost track of the play. The 31-year-old Martinook was a solid source of secondary scoring in Carolina's bottom six this year, tallying 14 goals and 32 points in 82 regular-season games.