Martinook was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Martinook will be available for Saturday's home game against the Stars. Prior to his placement in virus protocol, Martinook averaged 12:31 of ice time per game and posted an assist, a shot on net and a hit through three contests.
