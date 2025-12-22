Martinook (lower body) hasn't received a timeline yet for his return to the lineup, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News on Monday.

Martinook will miss his third straight game against Florida on Tuesday, but it doesn't sound like he will be back right away after the Christmas break. He has contributed four goals, 11 points, 45 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 56 hits through 33 appearances this season.