Martinook (concussion protocol) was not at practice Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Martinook was pulled from Thursday's game against Seattle by a concussion spotter and did not return. He has seven goals and 14 points in 29 games this season and has been a pleasant offensive surprise for the Hurricanes as he had only six goals and 15 points in 59 games last season.
