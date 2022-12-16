Martinook (concussion protocol) was not at practice Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Martinook was pulled from Thursday's game against Seattle by a concussion spotter and did not return. He has seven goals and 14 points in 29 games this season and has been a pleasant offensive surprise for the Hurricanes as he had only six goals and 15 points in 59 games last season.

More News