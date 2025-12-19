Martinook (lower body) is considered day-to-day and has been ruled out of Friday's tilt in Florida, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Martinook was injured Wednesday against Nashville, playing only 5:44 before leaving the contest. Martinook only has two goals and four points in his last 22 appearances, after starting the season with two goals and five helpers in his first 11 games. Look for Jesperi Kotkaniemi to enter the lineup in place of Martinook.