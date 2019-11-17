Martinook picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Surgery to repair a core muscle had sidelined the 27-year-old since Oct. 8, but he was able to make a quick impact upon his return to the ice, helping set up Brock McGinn for Carolina's second goal of the afternoon. Martinook has two points, both assists, in five games this season after scoring a career-high 15 goals and 25 points in 82 games last year.