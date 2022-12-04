Martinook produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Martinook began December with a hat trick Thursday versus the Blues, but his follow-up effort was a little quieter. He set up a Brady Skjei goal in the first period Saturday. Martinook has been solid in a middle-six role so far, logging seven goals, six assists, 52 shots on net, 34 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 25 outings. He hasn't reached the 20-point mark since 2018-19, but he's well on his way there this year and could even put up a career year if he stays healthy.