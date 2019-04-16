Martinook tallied an assist, four shots and five hits during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.

Martinook has had a strong campaign, with a career-high 15 goals and tied for a career-best 25 points in 82 games. The rugged winger is a valuable forechecker on Carolina's third line but has limited fantasy value in standard formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories