Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Notches helper Monday
Martinook tallied an assist, four shots and five hits during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.
Martinook has had a strong campaign, with a career-high 15 goals and tied for a career-best 25 points in 82 games. The rugged winger is a valuable forechecker on Carolina's third line but has limited fantasy value in standard formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Tallies game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Marks 13th goal of campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Pots two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Procures two-year extension•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Firing blanks•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Dropped to checking-line role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...