Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Offense on the decline
Martinook was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings, giving him just two points in his last 10 games, and 10 points on the season.
Martinook matched a career high last season with 25 points, but keep in mind he was playing a more prominent role in the lineup. This season, with the arrival of more offensively-gifted players like Ryan Dizngel, Erik Haula and Martin Necas, Martinook has seen his ice time drop by a full three minutes per game (from 14:29 to 11:25) and his offensive production has declined accordingly. Needless to say, his fantasy value remains confined to ultra-deep leagues only at the present time.
