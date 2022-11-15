Martinook scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Martinook opened the scoring midway through the first period and also helped out on a Jordan Staal tally later in the frame. The Hurricanes' third line has been solid lately, with Martinook doing his share. He has five points in his last three games, giving him four goals and five assists through 16 contests overall. The winger has added 27 shots on net, 26 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating this season.