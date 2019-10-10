Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Out 6-8 weeks
Martinook will undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury Friday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Martinook had just one assist through four games but his physicality was an important part of Carolina's fourth line. Recent AHL call-up Julien Gauthier is expected to slide into Martinook's spot.
