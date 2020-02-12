Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Out of lineup Tuesday
Martinook (upper body) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Dallas.
The 27-year-old will miss his third straight game with the upper-body issue and still doesn't have a timeline for a return. Martinook has accumulated just two goals and 11 points through 37 games this campaign, so his absence won't affect much among fantasy circles.
