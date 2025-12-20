Martinook (lower body) wil miss Saturday's game in Tampa Bay, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martinook was also absent for Carolina's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida because of the injury. He has four goals and 11 points over 33 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. After being recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday, Bradly Nadeau will draw into the lineup.