Martinook recorded two assists and five hits in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Nashville in Game 4.
He got on the scoresheet for the first time in the series by picking up the primary helper on both of Brock McGinn's goals. It was the first multi-point effort of the year for Martinook, who had four goals and nine assists in 44 games in a bottom-six role during the regular season.
