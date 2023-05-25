Martinook recorded two assists in the Hurricanes' 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Martinook was held off the scoresheet for the first three contests of the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida completed its sweep of Carolina on Wednesday, so he's finished the playoffs with three goals and 12 points in 15 outings. It was a very good showing for the 30-year-old, especially compared to his regular-season totals of 13 goals and 34 points in 82 appearances.