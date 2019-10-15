Martinook (abdomen) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Martinook was given a 6-8 week recovery timetable after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury Friday, so his placement on IR doesn't come as a surprise. The 27-year-old, who notched 25 points in 82 games last campaign, will return to a bottom-six role whenver he's deemed fit to play, which won't happen until late November at the earliest.