Martinook was placed on waivers Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
GM Don Waddell said that he expects Martinook to be a part of the Hurricanes this season, but wanted to maximize Carolina's flexibility before the start of the season. He had six goals and 15 points in 59 games last season.
