Martinook, who was traded to the Hurricanes on Thursday, played with a torn ligament in his left thumb for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Martinook is expected to fully recover from his thumb injury in time for training camp, so he shouldn't miss any time with his new club. The 25-year-old winger, who totaled six goals and 15 points in 81 games this season, will likely skate in a bottom-six role with the Hurricanes in 2018-19.