Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Played with torn ligament
Martinook, who was traded to the Hurricanes on Thursday, played with a torn ligament in his left thumb for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Martinook is expected to fully recover from his thumb injury in time for training camp, so he shouldn't miss any time with his new club. The 25-year-old winger, who totaled six goals and 15 points in 81 games this season, will likely skate in a bottom-six role with the Hurricanes in 2018-19.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Dealt to Carolina•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Sports brutal minus-24 rating•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Snaps 16-game goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Back in action Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: In lineup Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...