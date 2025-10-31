Martinook scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Martinook has scored in back-to-back contests. His tally Thursday stood as the game-winner after giving the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead at 10:21 of the first period. The 33-year-old winger is up to two goals, four assists, 17 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 10 appearances. He continues to fill a third-line role.