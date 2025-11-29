Martinook scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Martinook's goal at 11:52 of the third period stood as the game-winner. The winger had gone 13 games without a goal, picking up just two assists in November after closing October with tallies in consecutive contests. The 33-year-old winger is up to three goals this year, two of which have been game-winners, and he's added six assists, 35 shots on net, 40 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 24 outings.