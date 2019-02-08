Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Pots two helpers
Martinook garnered a pair of assists versus Buffalo on Thursday.
Martinook has been tearing it up of late, as he has notched four points in his previous four games. Despite not having a role on the power play, the winger has managed to record 17 points in 54 appearance and could top his career-high 25 points from 2016-17.
