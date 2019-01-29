Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Procures two-year extension
Martinook signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension Tuesday.
Lauded for his infectious attitude and leadership skills, Martinook has garnered a $400,000 raise compared to the terms of his current two-year deal, which he penned with Arizona in July of 2017. The fiery competitor has 10 goals and three helpers through 50 games this season.
