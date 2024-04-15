Martinook logged an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Martinook has a goal and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He extended the run by setting up Jordan Staal's second-period tally. Martinook is up to 32 points, 148 shots on net, 58 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 81 appearances, putting him on a similar pace to his career-best 34-point campaign last season.