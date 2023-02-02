Martinook supplied a goal in a 5-1 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday.

Martinook's marker was scored on an empty net at 18:19 of the third period while the Hurricanes were shorthanded. It was his 11th goal and 25th point in 51 games this season. The 30-year-old was somewhat quiet offensively by his standards in January, recording a goal and five points over 14 contests.