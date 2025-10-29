Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Puts away goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Martinook ended a three-game point drought with the tally. He's at one goal, four assists, 13 shots on net, 18 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through nine appearances. That puts him a little better than usual -- he's good for around 35 points in a full season while serving primarily as a defensive winger in a third-line role.
