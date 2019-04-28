Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable for Game 2
Martinook (lower body) is a game-time call for Sunday's Game 2 versus the Islanders, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Martinook sat out of Game 1 with this lower-body issue, and he missed a game in the first-round series versus the Capitals with a lower-body injury as well. He's in danger of missing his second straight contest, but we'll have to wait for warmups to commence at 2:30 P.M. ET for the final verdict.
