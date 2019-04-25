Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable Friday
Martinook -- who was unable to play during overtime of Game 7 versus Washington -- will be a game-time call for Friday's clash with the Islanders due to a lower-body injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Martinook logged 12:51 of ice time in Game 7, but the strain on his lower-body injury was apparently too much for the extra sessions. If the winger is unable to suit up for Game 1 against New York, it could open the door for Clark Bishop to to make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut.
