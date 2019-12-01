Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Rare goal in win over Bolts
Martinook scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.
Martinook scored a career-best 25 points last year, but that was due partly to playing top-six minutes earlier in the season as an injury replacement. This season, he is currently centering the Canes' fourth line and his ice time has dropped by a full three minutes per game (11:28 vs. 14:29), allowing him to post just three points in 12 games. In short, we would not expect a repeat of last year's numbers, and you shouldn't either.
