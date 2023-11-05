Martinook snapped a 10-game pointless streak with his second assist of the season in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Islanders.
Martinook continues to skate mainly on the Canes' third line where opportunities to contribute offensively are typically not very plentiful. He doesn't really move the needle much from a fantasy perspective.
