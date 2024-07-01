Martinook agreed to a three-year, $9.15 million contract with the Hurricanes on Monday, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Although Martinook briefly tested the unrestricted free agent market, he's sticking with Carolina. He had 14 goals and 32 points across 82 regular-season outings with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. Look for the 31-year-old to continue to serve in a middle-six capacity throughout the life of his new contract.