Martinook scored once on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Martinook scooped up his own rebound for his 10th goal and 22nd point of the season, putting him just four points away from a new career high. While the 30-year-old is averaging only two shots per game, a personal-best shooting percentage (11.4) is helping Martinook reach new heights in his ninth NHL campaign.