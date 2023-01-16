Martinook scored once on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Martinook scooped up his own rebound for his 10th goal and 22nd point of the season, putting him just four points away from a new career high. While the 30-year-old is averaging only two shots per game, a personal-best shooting percentage (11.4) is helping Martinook reach new heights in his ninth NHL campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Scores again in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Big three-point effort•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Slated to play•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Not at practice Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Notches helper in Saturday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Showered with hats in win•