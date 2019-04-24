Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Ready for Game 7
Martinook (lower body) will draw into Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Martinook played through the lower-body injury in Game 6, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he will suit up for the series finale. He has notched two points through his five games played thus far, including an assist in the Game 6 win. Matrinook will slot in as the right wing on the third line alongside Warren Foegele and Lucas Wallmark.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Good to go for Game 6•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call for must win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable for Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Won't return due to injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Notches helper Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...