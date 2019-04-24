Martinook (lower body) will draw into Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Martinook played through the lower-body injury in Game 6, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he will suit up for the series finale. He has notched two points through his five games played thus far, including an assist in the Game 6 win. Matrinook will slot in as the right wing on the third line alongside Warren Foegele and Lucas Wallmark.